Turkey delivers burnt clothes of Kurdish woman to family 8 years after her death

The burnt and shredded clothes of Hezni İnan, a Kurdish woman who was killed during a curfew declared in Şırnak province in December 2015, were delivered to her family eight years later, the Gazete Duvar news website reported on Friday.

Speaking to Gazete Duvar, İnan’s older brother, Ömer İnan, said the police had called them to retrieve the remnants.

“They are seeking to induce fear,” İnan said. “They want us to back off. But we won’t budge from our cause.”

İnan was one of the nearly 100 civilians who were killed in the basements of three buildings where they took shelter during clashes between Turkish security forces and the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK). The buildings collapsed due to tank and artillery fire.

She is also the daughter of Taybet İnan a 57-year-old woman who was shot dead by security forces and whose body was famously left on the street for seven days.

The curfew was in place from December 2015 to March 2016 after an escalation of the Kurdish conflict, which erupted following the breakdown of peace talks between the PKK and the Turkish government in the summer of 2015.

The civilian deaths during the clashes in residential areas drew harsh criticism from the UN. A BBC investigative report said the overall death toll might be as high as 160.

The PKK is designated as a terrorist group by Turkey and much of the international community, including the US and the EU.