Turkey arrests former military officer convicted over Gülen links

A Turkish court has ordered the arrest of a former military officer in Kayseri province who had been sought by the authorities following his conviction on charges of alleged links to the faith-based Gülen movement, the Halk TV news website reported.

The 37-year-old former military officer, identified only by the initials E.K., was detained on Thursday during a police operation. He had been dismissed from the military by an emergency decree in the aftermath of a coup attempt on July 15, 2016, and later sentenced by the Ankara High Criminal Court to 12-and-a-half years in prison on charges of “attempting to overthrow the constitutional order.” Following the court’s arrest order, he was transported to prison to begin serving his sentence.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has been targeting followers of the Gülen movement, inspired by the late Muslim cleric Fethullah Gülen, since corruption investigations in December 2013 implicated him as well as some members of his family and inner circle.

Dismissing the investigations as a Gülenist coup and a conspiracy against his government, Erdoğan began to target the movement’s members. He designated the movement as a terrorist organization in May 2016 and intensified the crackdown on it following the abortive putsch in July of the same year that he accused Gülen of masterminding. The movement strongly denies involvement in the coup attempt or any terrorist activity.

According to the latest figures from the justice ministry, more than 126,000 people have been convicted of alleged links to the movement since 2016, with 11,085 still in prison. Legal proceedings are ongoing for over 24,000 individuals, while another 58,000 remain under active investigation nearly a decade later.