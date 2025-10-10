Morrissey concerts in Turkey cancelled due to his support for Israel

Two concerts by British singer Morrissey in İstanbul and Ankara have been canceled by the local organizer over his support for Israel, amid public calls from Turkish government officials, the Euronews Turkish service reported on Friday.

In a statement the organizers said they cancelled the shows after public backlash that began on October 8, adding that they “shared the sensitivity over the issue.”

Oktay Saral, chief advisor to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, had publicly urged for the cancellation on X the same day, saying “The relevant institutions should cancel this concert without delay.”

İsrail’in Gazze’de sürdürdüğü zulüm tüm dünyanın gözü önünde devam ederken, bu acılara destek veren isimlerin Türkiye’de sahneye çıkarılması kabul edilemez. İsrail destekçisi, siyonist şarkıcı Morrissey’in 16 Aralık’ta Volkswagen Arena’da konser verecek olması; hem milletimizin… https://t.co/IuqcCztkgM — Oktay SARAL (@oktay_saral) October 8, 2025

İstanbul Governor Davut Gül, also responding to public outcry, stated, “No event that legitimizes Israel’s attacks on the Palestinian people has ever been permitted, nor will they be in the future.”

İstanbul’da, İsrail’in Filistin halkına yönelik saldırılarını meşrulaştıran hiçbir etkinliğe bugüne kadar izin verilmemiştir, bundan sonra da verilmeyecektir.



İstanbul, her zaman mazlum Filistin halkının yanında; zulmün karşısında olmaya devam edecektir.#FreePalestine 🇵🇸… — Davut GÜL (@gul_davut) October 8, 2025

Concerts by Robbie Williams in October and Enrico Macias in September were also canceled in Turkey, citing safety concerns and similar public reactions.

The backlash against Morrissey was fueled on social media by a 2012 video showing him waving an Israeli flag during a Tel Aviv concert and by his comments in 2023 in Israel, when he said, “I’m incredibly excited to be in Israel. I see kindness in people’s eyes.”