Press groups urge Turkey to release journalist before court hearing

The International Press Institute, the Committee to Protect Journalists, the European Federation of Journalists and other press freedom and human rights groups have called on Turkey to release journalist İsmail Arı before his June 5 court hearing in Ankara, saying he has been jailed for 75 days over his investigative reporting, Turkish Minute reported.

Arı, working for the BirGün daily, was detained on March 21 in the Turhal district of Tokat province, where he had traveled to visit family during Eid al-Fitr, and was later transferred to Ankara.

The Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office is investigating him on charges of “publicly disseminating misleading information” under Article 217/A of the Turkish Penal Code and “insulting a public official” under Article 125.

Article 217/A, known as Turkey’s disinformation law, was introduced in 2022 and allows prison sentences for spreading information authorities deem false in a way they say could disturb public order.

Press freedom groups have criticized the law as vague and open to use against independent journalists because it does not clearly define what counts as false information or what constitutes a threat to public order.

The Media Freedom Rapid Response, a European press freedom mechanism, said its Mapping Media Freedom database has recorded 55 cases linked to the disinformation law since its introduction.

The groups said Arı’s case file is based mainly on his reports, social media posts and attendance at public events.

They said Turkish authorities were treating routine journalism, including reporting, speaking with sources and investigating public interest issues, as criminal evidence.

Arı had previously faced threats over his reporting on the Şahinler organized crime network and an article on alleged judicial bribery.

The groups said threats sent from an unknown foreign number included messages targeting Arı and information about his relatives, with at least one family member also receiving direct threats.

Arı filed complaints with the police and the Interior Ministry after the threats, but the groups said the authorities only gave him a 90-day “caution protection” number to report further incidents.

The statement was signed by the International Press Institute, the Committee to Protect Journalists, the European Centre for Press and Media Freedom, the European Federation of Journalists, the International Federation of Journalists and other press freedom and rights groups.

The groups called for Arı’s immediate and unconditional release, the repeal of Article 217/A and changes to Turkish laws to bring them into line with the country’s international obligations on freedom of expression.