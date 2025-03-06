Main opposition leader urges European support for Turkey’s democratic future

The leader of Turkey’s main opposition party has called on European lawmakers to show solidarity with Turkish democracy, in a speech in Brussels on Wednesday, Turkish Minute reported.

Speaking at a meeting of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats (S&D) group in the European Parliament in Brussels, Özgür Özel, leader of the Republican People’s Party (CHP), condemned what he described as politically motivated judicial attacks against opposition figures, including İstanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu. He argued that the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), led by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, has used the judiciary as a weapon to suppress dissent and undermine Turkey’s democratic institutions.

Resurgence of opposition and decline of AKP

The CHP leader highlighted his party’s victory in the March 2024 local elections, in which it came in first for the first time in 47 years. With a turnout of 78.4 percent, the opposition secured control of municipalities that represent 65 percent of Turkey’s population and produce 80 percent of Turkey’s economic output.

“With these elections, we have shown that Turkish democracy remains strong and that people reject authoritarian rule,” he told the European MPs. “At the same time, the ruling party has suffered its biggest electoral defeat since it came to power over two decades ago.”

The opposition leader referred to post-election polls which show that the AKP’s decline continues and its support is steadily decreasing. He warned that in response, the government has stepped up its efforts to use its sway over the judiciary to prosecute local administrators from opposition parties.

The CHP leader accused the Turkish government of systematically targeting opposition members through the courts. He specifically mentioned the court cases against İmamoğlu, a popular opposition figure who is widely expected to challenge Erdoğan in the next presidential election.

“You all know the pressure that is being put on local democracy in Turkey,” he said. “Our municipalities are being judicially harassed, and opposition mayors are facing politically motivated trials aimed at removing them from office.”

The CHP leader warned that Turkey’s democratic future could be jeopardized if these tactics continue. He called on European decision-makers to take a firm stance against government efforts to undermine the independence of the judiciary and silence the voices of the opposition.

With regard to Turkey’s relations with the European Union, the opposition leader said the country’s connection with Europe was not only a question of political strategy, but also a social decision.

“Turkey’s path to Europe is determined by the will of the people,” he said. “The aspirations of millions of Turkish citizens for democracy, human rights and the rule of law are in line with European values. That is why the EU cannot ignore what is happening in Turkey today.”

The opposition leader emphasized that the current government’s attitude towards the EU does not reflect the views of Turkish society. He called on European leaders to increase engagement with democratic forces in Turkey instead of focusing only on relations with the Erdoğan government.

İmamoğlu’s presidential candidacy

The CHP leader also confirmed that his party is preparing for a competitive primary election process, from which İmamoğlu is expected to emerge as the candidate challenging Erdoğan in the next general election.

“Our members will vote for our presidential candidate in a primary election on March 23, 2025,” he said. “This process will be open to several candidates, but the support of the public and the protective embrace of millions have made İmamoğlu the frontrunner.”

In his closing remarks, Özel said an opposition-led government would restore the independence of Turkey’s judiciary, strengthen democratic institutions and rebuild trust with European partners and called on European lawmakers to show solidarity with the pro-democracy movement in Turkey.