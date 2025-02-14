Labor Rights in Turkey: 2024 in Review

Turkey faced a troubling year for labor rights in 2024, with at least 1,897 workers losing their lives in job-related accidents, according to the Health and Safety Labor Watch (İSİG).

People have been suffering from lax work safety standards for decades in Turkey, where workplace accidents are nearly a daily occurrence. According to İSİG, more than 30,000 work-related accidents have taken place since the Justice and Development Party (AKP) came to power in November 2002.

İSİG General Coordinator Murat Çakır said the reason for the record number of fatalities in occupational accidents has to do with the policies of the AKP, which he said aim to turn Turkey into a source of cheap labor for Europe.

According to Çakır, workers feel obliged to work under unsafe conditions fearing that they will become jobless and unable to support their families.

Weak safety policies have severely impacted underage workers, with vocational schools facing criticism for poor occupational safety measures and the exploitation of student labor.

There are currently more than 1 million students enrolled in vocational education schools (MESEM). According to regulations MESEM students attend one day of school and work in the relevant industry the rest of the week. However, students say they work up to 10 hours a day, six days a week. Most of these students come from poor families and are paid less than the minimum wage for their labor.

Alarmingly, these students have been working in dangerous conditions and under lax occupational safety measures. Several MESEM students have died in workplace accidents, and authorities have not taken any measures to prevent such fatalities.

Here is some of the most important news from 2024 in the area of labor rights:

