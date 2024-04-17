Gendarmes beat, detain 16 during strike by union members

A strike at a food production factory in the Kemalpaşa district of Izmir on Tuesday escalated into gendarmes beating and detaining three union executives and 13 workers, the Arti Gercek news website reported on Wednesday.

Prior to the clash, Lezita factory workers had been striking for 42 days for a collective bargaining agreement. The strike turned violent when gendarmerie forces intervened, resulting in injuries that required hospitalization for eight workers.

An activist on X urged followers to gather at the scene of the strike at 9 p.m. to show solidarity with the detained workers.

The tweet also encouraged those unable to attend to spread awareness online using the hashtag #LezitaDirenişi and to tag journalists to publicize the events.

Turkey is one of the 10 worst countries in the world for working people, according to the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC).

The ITUC’s report highlights a pattern of rights violations, including restrictions on collective bargaining, suppression of strikes and aggressive actions against union members. These challenges are indicative of systemic issues within Turkey’s labor framework that frequently put workers at risk and undermine their rights to organize and advocate for better conditions.

The international community has voiced concern over Turkey’s labor practices, urging improvements to ensure fair treatment and safe working environments for all workers.

Meanwhile, local unions continue to call for greater protections and reforms to align Turkey’s labor laws with international standards.