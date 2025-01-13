Nearly 2,000 workers died in occupational accidents in Turkey in 2024: İSİG

Turkey recorded at least 1,897 deaths in work-related accidents in 2024, according to a recent report by the Health and Safety Labor Watch (İSİG).

Most of the fatal workplace accidents occurred in the construction sector, which accounted for 25 percent of the total, followed by transportation with 12 percent and agriculture with 9 percent.

İstanbul led all provinces in the number of work-related accidents.

The report said people who died in occupational accidents in 2024 included 71 minors and 94 migrants.

The most frequent cause of death was traffic accidents, which accounted for 20 percent of all workplace deaths, while crush accidents accounted for 18 percent and falling from a height represented 17 percent.

People have been suffering from lax work safety standards for decades in Turkey, where workplace accidents are nearly a daily occurrence. In the worst work-related accident in the country’s history, 301 miners lost their lives in an explosion in Manisa’s Soma district in May 2014.

According to İSİG, more than 30,000 work-related accidents have taken place since the Justice and Development Party (AKP) came to power in November 2002.

İSİG General Coordinator Murat Çakır had earlier said the reason for the record number of fatalities in work-related accidents has to do with the policies of the AKP, which he said aim to turn Turkey into a source of cheap labor for Europe.

According to Çakır, workers feel obliged to work under unsafe conditions fearing that they will become jobless and unable to support their families.

İSİG began to record occupational fatalities in 2011. The platform also records the number of workers who died due to a lack of work safety in past years in addition to campaigning for stricter measures to maintain safety in workplaces.

A yearly report by the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) on labor rights reveals that Turkey is one of the 10 worst countries in the world for working people. According to the Brussels-based ITUC, workers’ freedoms and rights continued to be relentlessly denied with police crackdowns on protests in Turkey in 2022.