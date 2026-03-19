Kurdish prisoner denied conditional release for eighth time as scrutiny grows over prison boards

A Turkish prison administration in the northern province of Karabük has delayed the conditional release of Kurdish inmate Adem Oktay for the eighth time, citing his “refusal to admit guilt” and “lack of remorse,” Turkish media reported.

The Karabük Prison’s Administration and Observation Board on Wednesday turned down Oktay’s application, extending his detention by another nine months. His next review is scheduled for December 23.

Oktay, who was sentenced to 17 years in prison, had served the time required for conditional release in 2023. His previous applications have also been rejected on similar grounds, including claims that he could reoffend if released and an alleged lack of good conduct.

Under the Turkish Penal Code (TCK), inmates who have completed three-fourths of their sentence are eligible for conditional release.

Opposition parties and human rights groups have criticized the repeated rejections as politicization of release processes and a violation of prisoners’ rights, saying the boards exceed their authority and act like courts.

Following the latest decision, Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) lawmaker Newroz Uysal Aslan filed an application with the parliamentary Human Rights Inquiry Commission (İHİK), calling for an investigation into the board’s decision, a visit to the prison and disciplinary action against officials alleged to have violated rights. She also urged a review of the legal framework governing such boards to ensure compliance with international human rights standards.

Administration and Observation Boards, established in Turkish prisons in January 2021, have faced criticism for arbitrarily rejecting or delaying the parole or probation of political prisoners, particularly those imprisoned over Gülen links or pro-Kurdish political engagement, on arbitrary grounds such as “failure to display remorse.”