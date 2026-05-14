Kurdish minor’s arm broken in police raid on wrong location in Turkey

Turkish police on Tuesday allegedly broke a minor’s arm and assaulted members of a Kurdish family during a pre-dawn raid on the wrong location in the southeastern province of Bingöl, the BirGün daily reported.

The special operations police officers reportedly broke down the family’s door and threw a smoke grenade into the apartment before entering. Family members were allegedly forced to the ground, beaten and taken into custody. The detainees were later released after authorities realized the police team had entered the wrong house.

Officials from the Bingöl Police Department visited the family afterward and apologized for the mistake. The officials, who said the family’s material and non-material damages would be compensated, allegedly tried to persuade them not to file a complaint.

The family obtained a medical report documenting the minor’s injuries but has not yet decided whether to pursue legal action.

Ömer Faruk Hülakü, a lawmaker from the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party), condemned the incident, saying people no longer feel safe even inside their homes. He called for an end to attitudes legitimizing police violence and demanded accountability for those responsible.

İki gün önce Bingöl’de bir evin kapısı koçbaşıyla kırıldı, evin içine sis bombası atıldı. 15 yaşındaki Azadi Bahşi, kapıyı açtığı anda özel harekat polislerinin şiddetiyle karşı karşıya kaldı ve kolu kırıldı.



Çocukların hedef haline getirildiği, yurttaşların evinde dahi güvende… pic.twitter.com/vaanj8qKAq — Ömer Faruk Hülakü (@OHulaku) May 14, 2026

The Bingöl Bar Association criticized the operation, saying it violated the principles of legality, proportionality and necessity. It described the rights violations as unacceptable and urged authorities to respect constitutional guarantees on personal security, the inviolability of the home and the protection of individuals’ physical and moral integrity.

The bar association further said the Bingöl Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office had launched an investigation into the incident.

The case adds to longstanding concerns over impunity in Turkey, particularly in investigations involving police operations targeting Kurdish individuals. Human rights groups say flawed probes, decisions of non-prosecution and delays in judicial proceedings have repeatedly prevented accountability in such incidents.

According to the Global Torture Index 2025, released by the World Organisation Against Torture (OMCT), Turkey is in the second-highest risk tier among 26 countries assessed, citing widespread allegations of torture, unchecked police violence and legal and institutional barriers that block accountability.

The index finds that police brutality and the use of excessive force are widespread, particularly during protests. Law enforcement officers frequently operate with impunity, aided by legal requirements that shield public officials from prosecution unless administrative permission is granted.