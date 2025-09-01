Journalists in Turkey faced assault, prosecution and censorship in August: report

Journalists in Turkey were subjected to assaults, censorship and judicial harassment in August, according to a monthly report released by the Dicle Fırat Journalists Association (DFG), a press freedom watchdog based in southeastern Turkey.

The report said two journalists were physically assaulted, while the İzmir bureau of the leftist Evrensel newspaper was targeted in an armed attack. In addition two journalists were blocked from covering news stories and two others received threats.

Prosecutors launched investigations into four journalists who had reported on environmental destruction and cases of harassment, while court hearings were held for seven others. The report also said 13 journalists lost their jobs during the month.

The report further documented extensive online censorship, noting that access was blocked to the Kurdish-language outlets Ajansa Welat and Xwebûn, as well as the Yeni Yaşam daily and the Instagram account of KAOS GL. The X accounts of the Fırat News Agency and Etkin News Agency were also banned. In total authorities restricted access to 32 websites, seven news reports and 43 social media accounts during August.

The Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTÜK) imposed five program suspensions and a five-day blackout on the pro-opposition TV station TELE1.

According to the report, 33 journalists were imprisoned in Turkey as of August 31.

The DFG underlined that despite a judicial recess in August — a period when general court proceedings are suspended— prosecutors continued to launch investigations into journalists, and sweeping access bans were imposed on independent outlets.

Turkey, one of the world’s leading jailers of journalists, ranked 159th out of 180 countries in the 2025 World Press Freedom Index, released by Reporters Without Borders (RSF) in May.