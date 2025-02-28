İstanbul mayor to appear in court in June for ‘targeting’ expert witness

İstanbul’s popular Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu is set to appear in court in June after an indictment filed against him for allegedly targeting an expert witness was accepted by a court, Turkish Minute reported.

The indictment seeks a prison sentence of up to four years and a ban on engaging in politics due to his criticism of a court-appointed expert witness, whom he accused of bias. He is charged with “attempting to influence a judicial officer, expert or witness.”

The mayor, a member of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), ended the ruling Justice and Development Party’s (AKP) years-long rule in İstanbul in the 2019 local election. Since then, he has frequently been targeted with legal action.

He will appear before an İstanbul court on June 12.

The case stems from a news conference in late January during which İmamoğlu alleged that expert witness Satılmış Büyükcanayakın was “cherry-picked” to draft reports against CHP mayors in İstanbul to sway court proceedings. His comments came amid increasing legal pressure on CHP politicians, which has led to the arrest and removal from office of several mayors in recent months.

“Historic defeat”

Meanwhile, İmamoğlu, who will take part in his party’s preliminary election in March that will determine the CHP’s presidential candidate for the next election slated for 2028, spoke at CHP headquarters in Ankara on Thursday.

At the meeting İmamoğlu outlined his roadmap for the presidential election, saying that his party’s decision to select its presidential candidate has sparked great excitement in society.

“Our people saw that this government is not invincible, that there is a strong alternative, and they became very hopeful,” he said.

He noted that the decision by the CHP to choose its presidential candidate through a preliminary election has caused panic among ruling party members.

“Because until now, they thought they had no competition. They believed their power was endless. They thought the CHP would fail to unite, get caught up in internal conflicts and eventually leave the political stage to them,” he added.

The mayor accused President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of trying to influence politics through the use of judicial power, adding that Erdoğan and his government will experience a historic defeat when the people next go to the ballot box.

“I am eagerly waiting to send them off,” İmamoğlu added.

The CHP’s decision to hold a preliminary vote among its more than 1.5 million members follows increasing judicial pressure on the party. In recent months, several CHP mayors and officials have faced investigation and arrest, while two mayors were removed from office on charges many say are politically motivated.

CHP leader Özgür Özel announced earlier this month that the party would hold its primary election on March 23.

Concerns remain that announcing a presidential candidate early could prompt Erdoğan to use his influence on the judiciary to sideline the nominee.

İmamoğlu, who is facing multiple investigations, was sentenced in December 2022 to more than two years in prison and barred from politics for allegedly insulting Turkey’s Supreme Election Board (YSK). His appeal is still pending, leaving uncertainty over his legal eligibility for election.

Some observers suggest Erdoğan could target İmamoğlu — seen as the most likely challenger if the president seeks another term — through legal actions against CHP-run municipalities.