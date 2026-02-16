Germany warns citizens of possible detention over social media posts when in Turkey

Germany has reiterated in its latest travel advisory for Turkey that statements, social media activity or political expression considered lawful in Germany could lead to detention or travel restrictions under Turkish law, the Aktif Haber news website reported.

The German Foreign Ministry said in updated guidance published Monday that travelers could face investigation, arrest or exit bans based on past online posts, petition signatures or participation in political events, including activities that would normally fall under freedom of expression protections in Germany.

The advisory specifically referenced Turkey’s disinformation law, noting that comments, shares, or “likes” on social media may in some cases be treated as criminal offenses by Turkish authorities.

The 2022 disinformation law introduced prison sentences of up to three years for individuals accused of publicly spreading “false information” deemed to threaten public order, national security or public health. Rights organizations argue that the law’s vague definitions allow authorities wide discretion in determining what constitutes misleading or harmful information, creating legal risks for journalists, activists and social media users.

In addition to the disinformation law, Turkish prosecutors frequently rely on counterterrorism legislation and criminal code provisions such as “disseminating terrorist propaganda” or “insulting state officials” in cases involving online speech or political commentary, legal observers say. Critics argue that these provisions have at times been applied broadly and can criminalize forms of expression permitted in many European countries.

Germany’s warning also advised citizens to avoid several provinces near Turkey’s eastern borders with Syria and Iraq due to security risks, including Şırnak, Mardin, Şanlıurfa and Hakkâri. The advisory further cautioned travelers about possible circulation of counterfeit foreign currency and urged vigilance regarding general safety conditions.

In recent years multiple European governments have updated travel advisories highlighting risks of detention in Turkey linked to political expression, including online activity.

The updated German advisory underscores ongoing international concerns among rights groups and foreign governments about the legal risks travelers may face in Turkey for speech-related activities, particularly on digital platforms.