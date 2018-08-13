Erdoğanist Turkish journalist calls on youth to siege US embassy in Ankara

Radical Islamist Turkish journalist Adem Özköse, who is known as a staunch supporter of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, has called all Turkish youth to siege US Embassy in Ankara and US military bases in Turkey.

Adem Özköse, who is also the writer of a book titled “Cennete Otostop -Hitchhiking to Heaven,” which is praising an Australian jihadist, stated in his personal Twitter account on Sunday that “If the United States continues to attack our country, we urge all youth to surround US embassies and their bases starting from İncirlik Airbase.”

Özköse’s book titled “Hitchhiking to Heaven” recounts the stories of former non-Muslims who have converted to Islam and praises an Australian convert for joining the Taliban, the militant jihadist group that controls a large portion of Afghanistan.

The story features a photograph of the so-called “Australian Taliban member” wielding a Kalashnikov. It also quotes him as saying: “I started fighting against NATO in the Taliban ranks shortly after I became a Muslim. The quality of life is much higher for Australians than Afghans. But there is no peace in Australia.”

Adem Özköse has also produced “documentaries” for the state-run broadcasting company TRT under the administration of the Justice and Development Party (AKP) government of President Erdoğan.

In early August, a group of pro-Erdoğan Turkish lawyers has applied to the Adana Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office for the arrest of members of the US military at İncirlik Airbase in Adana province for their alleged cooperation with the Gülen movement.

The lawyers working for the the Association for Social Justice and Aid (Toplumsal Adalet ve Yardımlaşma Derneği in Turkish, or TAY-DER), a front NGO that was set up on June 15, 2016 and formally registered a month later with the support of senior government officials, including some in the judiciary and police department, asked in their petition for the arrest of American soldiers at İncirlik Airbase for attempting to destroy the constitutional order, attempting to prevent partially or totally the Turkish government from exercising its authority and endangering the sovereignty of the Turkish state” by their activities with the Gülen movement.

The lawyers also demanded the “arrest of the commanders of the US Air Force who are the superiors of the soldiers based at İncirlik and took a role in the failed coup attempt on July 15, 2016.”

The 60-page criminal complaint names Col. John C. Walker, Col. Michael H. Manion, Col. David Eaglen, Col. David Trucksa, Lt. Col. Timothy J. Cook, Lt. Col. Mack R. Coker, Sgt. Thomas S. Cooper, Sgt. Vegas M. Clark and others deployed to İncirlik Base and asks for their detention.

Gen. Joseph Votel, the commander of the US Central Command, retired US Army Gen. John F. Campbell and Air Force Brig. Gen. Rick Boutwell, director of regional affairs, Office of the Deputy Under Secretary of the Air Force, were also named in the complaint.

The complaint seeks not only the detention of the US troops but also the issuance of search and seizure warrants for İncirlik Airbase to gather evidence, and a halt to all outbound US flights from the base.

