Erdoğanist Turkish lawyers seek arrest of US officers at Turkey’s İncirlik Airbase

A group of pro-Erdoğan Turkish lawyers have applied to the Adana Chief Prosecutor’s Office for arrest of members of the American military at İncirlik Airbase in Adana over their alleged cooperation with the Gülen movement, according to a report by Cumhuriyet daily on Friday.

According to the report, lawyers working for the the Association for Social Justice and Aid (Toplumsal Adalet ve Yardımlaşma Derneği in Turkish, or TAY-DER), a front NGO that was set up on June 15, 2016 and formally registered a month later with the support of senior government officials including some in the judiciary and police department, asked in their petition for the arrest of American soldiers at İncirlik Airbase for attempting to destroy the constitutional order, attempting to prevent partially or totally the Turkish government from exercising its authority and endangering the sovereignty of Turkish state” by their activities with the Gülen movement.

The lawyers also demanded the “arrest of the commanders of the US Air Force who are the superiors of the soldiers based at İncirlik and took a role in the failed coup attempt on July 15, 2016.”

The 60-page criminal complaint names US officers Col. John C. Walker, Col. Michael H. Manion, Col. David Eaglen, Col. David Trucksa, Lt.Col. Timothy J. Cook, Lt.Col. Mack R. Coker, Sergeant Thomas S. Cooper, Sergeant Vegas M. Clark and others deployed to İncirlik Base and ask for their detentions.

General Joseph Votel, the commander of US Central Command, US Army retired General John F. Campbell and Air Force Brig. Gen. Rick Boutwell, Director of Regional Affairs, Office of the Deputy Under Secretary of the Air Force were also named in the complaint.

The complaint not only asks for the detention of US troops but also issuing search and seizure warrant for İncirlik Airbase to gather evidence, and the halt/control of all American outbound flights from the base.

Turkish government accuses the Gülen movement of orchestrating the failed coup, although the movement strongly denies any involvement.

The lawyers’ attempt came days after a US decision to impose economic sanctions on Turkey’s Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu and Justice Minister Abdülhamit Gül for their role in the detention of American pastor Andrew Brunson.

The US decided to impose the sanctions after Turkey refused to free Brunson, who was last week moved by a Turkish court from pretrial detention, in which he has been held since October 2016, to house arrest in İzmir but barred him from leaving the premises or the country.

Following the court ruling US President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence threatened to impose “large sanctions” on Turkey if Brunson were not freed. (SCF with turkishminute.com)

Tay-Der, #Erdogan's front outfit run by thugs and criminals, files criminal complaint today, asking for the arrest of American officers in #Turkey's Incirlik Air Base where NATO and US troops deployed. pic.twitter.com/FuBa6chx4t — Abdullah Bozkurt (@abdbozkurt) August 3, 2018

Take a second to support SCF on Patreon!