Disabled Afghan refugee in Turkey faces life-threatening health crisis after losing protected status

A severely disabled Afghan refugee in Turkey lost access to critical medical treatment after authorities revoked his protected status, the Bianet news website reported on Wednesday.

The 29 year old, who has diabetes and is visually impaired, requires dialysis three times a week. His family and legal representatives say the fact that authorities took away his identification documents has prevented him from receiving treatment, putting his health at risk.

“If he can’t receive dialysis, his life is in danger,” his lawyer, Duygu İnegöllü, said. “This family has already proven their right to refugee status, yet they are being thrown into indefinite uncertainty.”

The refugee, identified only by the initials T.S., and his family fled Afghanistan nearly a decade ago after he reportedly endured severe torture while serving in the military. They sought refuge in Turkey and initially settled in the northwest province of Yalova, where their application for protected status was denied by the provincial migration authority. The family is believed to have relocated to Bursa, a city close to Yalova. After a legal battle, they obtained protected status and acquired identification cards, allowing them to access public services, including healthcare.

However, last week the Bursa Provincial Migration Office ignored the court decision and revoked the family’s protected status, confiscated their identity documents and effectively cut off their access to medical care.

Bilal Yıldız, a social worker with the Human Rights Foundation of Turkey, condemned the move, warning that it could have deadly consequences.

The family has pursued all available legal options, but authorities have not yet responded.