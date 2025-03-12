Amnesty International urges Turkey to restore access to healthcare for Afghan asylum seeker

Amnesty International has called on Turkish authorities to immediately reinstate healthcare access for Afghan asylum seeker Tabriz Saifi, whose health has been put at risk since his application for international protection was rejected.

Saifi, 29, who has diabetes and is visually impaired, lost access to critical medical care following a decision by the Bursa Provincial Migration Office on February 28. While his family has filed an appeal, which, under Turkish law, should suspend the consequences of the rejection, his access to treatment has yet to be restored.

Amnesty International argues that Turkey is failing to meet its obligations under international law, including the right to access healthcare. They are urging officials to act before Saifi’s condition deteriorates further.

“The authorities must restore his access to free healthcare, and any other services that he may need, in accordance with the suspensive effect of the family’s pending appeal,” Amnesty International said.

Saifi and his family fled Afghanistan nearly a decade ago after he reportedly endured severe torture while serving in the military. They sought refuge in Turkey and initially settled in the northwest province of Yalova, where their application for protected status was denied by the provincial migration authority. The family is believed to have relocated to Bursa, a city close to Yalova. After a legal battle, they obtained protected status and acquired identification cards, allowing them to access public services, including healthcare.

However, the Bursa Provincial Migration Office ignored the court decision and revoked the family’s protected status, confiscated their identity documents and effectively cut off their access to medical care.

Amnesty International has called on supporters to pressure the Turkish government to uphold asylum seekers’ legal protections and restore Saifi’s access to life-saving care.