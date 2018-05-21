Yazidis condemn Turkish gov’t on destruction of ‘condolence house’ in Nusaybin

Turkish authorities’ destruction of a condolence house built by Yazidis, who were forced to migrate in 1980s and returned recently in Kaleli village in Nusaybin district of Mardin province draws ire.

A condolence house of Yazidis was torn down by Mardin Metropolitan Municipality which was appointed a trustee by Turkish government in November 2016, on Saturday. Destruction of the house by municipal units recorded by the villagers by their phones. Pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) Mardin deputy Ali Atalan has also confirmed the demolition.

According to a report by pro-Kurdish Fırat news agency (ANF), Yazidi House in Cizre district and Yazidi Union in Afrin province of Syria released a joint statement and condemned the destruction of the condolence house in Kaleli village.

“The barbaric practices of the Turkish state are not just confined to one sphere of Yazidi life. All spheres of the Yazidi society, people, monuments, nature, are under attack from the Turkish state,” read the statement.

Reminding that Turkish military blew up the building of the Afrin Yazidi League and the statue of Lalesha Nurani, the statement condemned the destruction of the Kaleli condolences house and stated that is “violates human values ​​and international principles.”

The statement underlined that demolition took place during Ramadan and added that “The aim of these attacks is to eliminate any trace of the Yazidi culture and cult and force the Yazidi people to emigrate.” The statement has also called on all concerned parties and the United Nations to stop the attacks and oppression by Turkish government.

Two opposition members of Turkey’s parliament belonging to the minority Yazidi religion also condemned the demolition that they said was carried out on the orders of a government-appointed administrator, left-wing news site Gazete Karınca said.

The two HDP deputies visited the village of Kaleli on Sunday where villagers said the religious building, made for paying respects and giving condolences for the dead, was demolished on Saturday on orders of the local authority.

HDP deputies Feleknas Uca and Ali Atalan said the mindset that led to the demolition was the same as that of Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) that destroyed the ancient Roman city of Palmyra in Syria. ISIL also massacred thousands of Yazidis in Iraq, regarding adherents of the ancient non-Muslim religion as devil worshippers.

Addressing the government-appointed administrator, Ali Atalan said that “The will of the people will knock you down at the ballots just as you knocked down this structure,” referring to June 24 presidential and parliamentary elections.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s government has removed from office more than 80 of the 103 elected mayors representing the HDP since July 2016 and replaced them with government-appointed administrators. Many HDP mayors who have been removed from office have been accused of helping the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

