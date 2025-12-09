UN rapporteurs warn Turkey over allegations of continuous discrimination against the Kurdish community

United Nations special rapporteurs have expressed serious concerns regarding the alleged rights violation of two Kurdish families in Istanbul and Mersin province.

The family in Istanbul reportedly faced violence, detention and arrest on July 13, while the one in Mersin was harassed and attacked on August 25.

In a letter dated October 3, published after the Turkish government’s response on December 1, the UN special rapporteurs stated that the alleged acts “appear to belong to a pattern of continuous discrimination against the Kurdish community,” aimed at marginalizing them in public spaces and restricting their enjoyment of freedom of expression and cultural rights.

The rapporteurs cited reports indicating that incidents of violence and discrimination against Kurds are not properly investigated, with limited prosecution, fostering a climate of impunity.

The letter was signed by special rapporteur on minority issues Nicolas Levrat, special rapporteur in the field of cultural rights Alexandra Xanthaki, special rapporteur on contemporary forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance K.P. Ashwini and special rapporteur on torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment Alice Jill Edwards.

The letter detailed alleged actions by law enforcement officers during the İstanbul incident, including beating, kicking, slapping, using pepper spray and kicking the stomach of a pregnant woman –– an attack that required an emergency caesarean section and intensive care for the newborn. Several family members and bystanders who intervened were reportedly arrested.

In Kisecik a Kurdish family was verbally harassed and physically attacked by a group of people for speaking Kurdish among themselves. During the assault, a 66-year-old woman and 3-month-old baby were harmed, with the baby temporarily losing his pulse before being revived by a medical team.

The rapporteurs urged the Turkish government to promptly investigate these allegations, identify those responsible, clarify the legal grounds for the arrests in İstanbul, provide information on the detainees’ conditions and report on the health of the mother and the baby attacked in Kisecik.

In its response, dated December 1, the Turkish government said prosecutors in İstanbul and Mersin had launched investigations into the incidents and the law enforcement officers allegedly involved in the İstanbul incident.