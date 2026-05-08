Facebook Flipboard Linkedin Patreon X Youtube
News Turkish police detain 29 in İstanbul municipality corruption probe

Turkish police detain 29 in İstanbul municipality corruption probe

By
SCF
-

Turkish police on Friday detained 29 people as part of an investigation into corruption allegations at the opposition-run İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality, Turkish Minute reported, citing Agence France-Presse.

İstanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, a key rival of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, has been imprisoned for over a year and is accused of running a large criminal network.

İmamoğlu is currently on trial along with 413 co-defendants. If convicted, he faces 2,430 years in prison.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the “activities of a criminal organization established under the leadership of Ekrem İmamoğlu,” the state-run Anadolu news agency reported, citing a statement from the İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office.

Prosecutors issued detention warrants for 30 suspects. Twenty-nine were taken into custody, while one is abroad, the report said.

The suspects are accused of manipulating public tenders through a municipal subsidiary.

İmamoğlu and his supporters accuse the Turkish government of seeking to prevent him from challenging President Erdoğan in the next presidential election, scheduled for 2028.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved / Stockholm Center for Freedom