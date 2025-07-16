Turkish minimum wage covers just a quarter of basic living costs

A new report from a public sector labor union reveals that Turkey’s minimum wage remains significantly below both the hunger and poverty thresholds, highlighting the growing financial strain on workers and their families amid rising costs.

According to July data from the Office Workers Union Research Center (BES-AR), a family of four needs at least 35,712 Turkish lira ($1,090) per month to maintain a basic, healthy diet. This amount is defined as the hunger threshold and does not include other living expenses.

When essential non-food expenses such as housing, utilities, transportation, education, clothing and healthcare are factored in, the total monthly cost of living — or the poverty threshold — for a four-person household rises to 85,969 lira ($2,620).

In comparison, Turkey’s monthly net minimum wage stands at 22,104 lira ($675), falling 61.5 percent below the hunger threshold. This means minimum wage earners can barely afford basic food needs, according to the report.

The report also noted that public workers in major cities are spending up to 75–80 percent of their salaries on rent alone, making adequate housing increasingly unaffordable.

BES-AR releases monthly assessments of the hunger and poverty lines to draw attention to the economic pressures faced by civil servants and the broader working population.

Turkey is known for its relatively high percentage of the workforce making the minimum wage. Labor unions estimated that roughly half of all workers earn a wage similar to the minimum wage.

The country also has a sizable informal sector, with many people working jobs unofficially.

Turkey has faced soaring inflation in recent years, with annual rates often exceeding 50 percent. The Turkish lira has also lost significant value against major currencies, leading to steep increases in the cost of imported goods and housing.