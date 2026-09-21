Turkish Medical Association warns anti-LGBTQ+ crackdown could hinder access to HIV services

Turkey’s top medical association has warned that a nationwide crackdown targeting LGBTQ+ organizations could hinder access to HIV testing and treatment by restricting groups that provide information, counseling and support.

In a statement on Sunday the Turkish Medical Association (TTB) said the restrictions risk disrupting services for people living with HIV, including free testing, counseling and assistance in accessing healthcare.

The association said the measures contradicted the Health Ministry’s Turkey HIV/AIDS Control Program for 2025-2030, which calls for cooperation with civil society, expanded access to testing and treatment and efforts to reduce discrimination.

The TTB pointed to court-ordered restrictions on the social media accounts of the Sexual Education, Treatment and Research Association (CETAD) and the Turkish Psychiatric Association (TPD), warning that limiting access to reliable health information could itself pose a public health risk.

The detentions and restrictions are part of the nationwide “My Family Is Safe” crackdown, which began on September 12 and, according to Justice Minister Akın Gürlek, has involved legal proceedings against 162 people, nine associations and 13 businesses in 15 provinces. The latest figures show that 82 people have been jailed pending trial, while authorities have also moved to shut down two LGBTQ+ rights groups in the southern province of Mersin.

Among the organizations targeted are Kaos GL, LİSTAG, SPoD, Lambdaistanbul, HEVİ LGBTİ+, Pozitif Yaşam and Pozitif-iz. The latter two provide counseling and support to people living with HIV, including information on testing and treatment and assistance in accessing healthcare.

The investigations involve accusations including obscenity, prostitution, drug possession and establishing a criminal organization. In the investigation targeting Kaos GL, prosecutors have also alleged that some online content exposed children to material about sexual orientation and gender identity and violated public morality.

The Justice Ministry on Monday instructed 175 chief public prosecutors’ offices across all 81 provinces to review complaints about material alleged to expose children and young people to obscenity or promote “genderlessness” and to seek access restrictions when deemed necessary.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and senior officials from his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) have increasingly portrayed LGBTQ+ visibility as a threat to public morality and family values, while authorities have for years restricted Pride marches and publicly targeted LGBTQ+ advocacy.