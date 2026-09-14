LGBT groups condemn Turkish raids targeting rights organizations

Turkish LGBT rights groups have condemned nationwide police raids targeting LGBT organizations and activists that left at least 63 people in custody, saying authorities are criminalizing their existence and legitimate rights advocacy under the banner of protecting families, DW Turkish service reported.

The raids were part of an operation authorities called “My Family Is Safe,” involving 162 suspects, nine associations and 13 businesses across 15 provinces, according to Justice Minister Akın Gürlek.

Among the organizations targeted in the operation were the Kaos Gay and Lesbian Cultural Research and Solidarity Association (Kaos GL), the Families and Friends of LGBTIs in Turkey (LİSTAG), Social Policy, the Gender Identity and Sexual Orientation Studies Association (SPoD), Lambdaistanbul, HEVİ LGBTİ+, Pozitif Yaşam and Pozitif İz.

LGBT organizations issued a joint statement after the raids saying, “Being LGBT, forming an association and defending our rights are not crimes.” The published statement did not provide a list of signatories.

The groups accused authorities of putting LGBT organizations in the same narrative as allegations of sexual abuse, obscenity and drug offenses and questioned why providing information about sexual orientation and gender identity or helping people facing discrimination and bullying was being portrayed as suspicious activity.

The crackdown began after authorities blocked websites and social media accounts belonging to LGBT organizations, activists and rights advocates. Among the organizations whose online resources were affected were Kaos GL, Pembe Hayat, SPoD and LİSTAG, as well as LGBT student groups at several universities. Websites belonging to the 17 Mayıs Association, ÜniKuir, the Genç LGBTİ+ Association, Lambdaistanbul and Muamma LGBTİ+ were also reported blocked.

In the İstanbul-based part of the operation, prosecutors targeted 38 suspects in 12 provinces and searched homes, businesses and six LGBT associations. Twenty-six people were detained, while authorities said drugs, digital equipment, smuggled alcohol and a firearm were seized.

Prosecutors said the investigation concerns allegations of establishing an organization to commit crimes, prostitution, obscenity and possession or purchase of drugs for personal use. The allegations have not been proven in court.

In a separate investigation in Ankara, police raided the office of Kaos GL, one of Turkey’s oldest LGBT rights organizations, and the homes of members of its management and supervisory boards. Prosecutors said 21 people were detained and five others were being sought.

Kaos GL said at least 50 activists had been detained in the broader crackdown, a figure higher than the 47 detentions separately confirmed by prosecutors in İstanbul and Ankara.

Pembe Hayat LGBTİ+ Solidarity Association board chair Belgin Çelik was also among those detained in the operations, according to Turkish media reports.

Gürlek said the coordinated investigations were carried out as part of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s “2026-2035 Family and Population Decade” and a presidential directive aimed at protecting children, families and the public order.

The İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s office also said the operation was intended to prevent the activities under investigation from becoming “normalized” in society and to protect children, the family and what it described as common moral values. Prosecutors accused the associations of influencing minors on issues involving sexual orientation and gender identity.

LGBT groups said that language showed the crackdown extended beyond investigations of specific alleged crimes and targeted LGBT organizations themselves.

The groups said access to information about sexual orientation and gender identity, seeking help against discrimination and learning where to turn after experiencing bullying could not legitimately be treated as evidence of criminal activity. They warned that the raids could also discourage people who rely on LGBT organizations for legal advice, information and support from contacting them.

Gürlek also said Turkey’s Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK) was examining foreign funding received by some of the associations and whether there was a connection between the money and activities under investigation. Authorities have not announced evidence establishing such a connection.

The operation comes amid increasing government pressure on LGBT organizations and activists in Turkey. Homosexuality is not illegal in the country, but Erdoğan and his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) have increasingly portrayed LGBT rights as a threat to the traditional family. İstanbul’s Pride march has been banned since 2015.

The latest raids also prompted criticism from human rights groups and European officials, who described them as an escalation of pressure on LGBT people and civil society.

The LGBT organizations called for the release of those detained, the lifting of restrictions on their websites and social media accounts and an end to what they described as efforts to criminalize LGBT people and their organizations.