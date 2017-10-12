Turkish gov’t detains former pro-Kurdish HDP deputy Zenderlioğlu

Turkish government has detained Hüsamettin Zenderlioğlu, a former deputy from pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) at İstanbul’s Atatürk Airport on his return from abroad on Wednesday night.

It was reported in pro-Kurdish news outlets that Zenderlioğlu has been still being held at Atatürk Airport since his detainment on Wednesday night. He will expectedly be transferred to Bakırköy Security Directorate soon. It has also been reported that Kurdish politician Zenderlioğlu has been detained within the framework of a lawsuit proceeded at Diyarbakır Criminal Court of First Instance.

Meanwhile, Eren Keskin, a prominent human rights activist in Turkey, a lawyer and a columnist, was sentenced to 6 months in jail on conviction of insulting the security forces. The jail sentence was converted to TL 3,000 fine.

An İstanbul court handed down its decision to sentence Keskin in prison on Thursday for insulting the state security forces in one of her articles at the pro-Kurdish Özgür Gündem newspaper.

The left-wing newspaper was earlier shut down as part of the government’s post-coup crackdown against its dissidents. The court ruled that Keskin insulted the police department in a 2016 article, titled “Radical Evil.”

