Turkish bar challenges decision of non-prosecution in migrant’s death after detention

The Izmir Bar Association said Friday it will challenge a decision not to bring charges in the case of Michael Adufu, a migrant who later died in the hospital after being detained by police and ordered jailed in the western Turkish city of Izmir, saying serious questions remain about the role of public officials and his access to medical care.

The bar said it has also filed a criminal complaint, adding that it would continue pursuing legal action to clarify whether any public officials bear responsibility for the circumstances surrounding Adufu’s death.

According to the Bianet news website, Adufu first sought medical help on May 5, 2025, when he went to a hospital in İzmir. Hospital staff had accused Adufu of damaging medical equipment when he sought treatment, which led to his detention and later a court order for pretrial detention on charges of damaging public property.

The doctor who filed the complaint wrote a medical report issued after Adufu’s detention, stating that no health problems had been detected, despite claims that he was already in serious condition.

Adufu was found unconscious when he was to be taken to jail on May 8 and was therefore not admitted. Prison officials called an ambulance, and he was transported to İzmir City Hospital.

While receiving hospital treatment, Adufu was diagnosed with a brain infection linked to tuberculosis. His brain death was recorded on May 21 and he died on May 23.

President of the Izmir Bar Sefa Yılmaz said there are questions around whether Adufu had been able to access effective medical treatment after seeking care.

The bar association also raised questions about whether Adufu, who reportedly struggled to answer questions during police interrogation due to his condition, had been able to exercise his legal rights during the process.