Turkey’s ‘pit-type’ prisons under fire amid hunger strikes, rights concerns

Rights groups and inmates have stepped up criticism of Turkey’s high-security “pit-type” prisons, saying detainees face overcrowding, lack of sunlight and medical neglect, according to Turkish media.

Turkey’s S and Y-type prisons — known as “pit-type” prisons — have long attracted criticism. Nine inmates are currently on a hunger strike, and one prisoner, Serkan Onur Yılmaz, in Bolu’s high-security prison has escalated his protest into a death fast, demanding closure of “pit-types” and transfers to other prisons.

Turkey categorizes its prisons using different letters — such as S-type, Y-type, F-type, T-type and L-type — each representing a different design, security level and inmate capacity. S and Y-type prisons have faced repeated criticism for enforcing solitary confinement, limiting social interaction and severely restricting yard time, sports and other recreational activities.

Prisoners suffering from health problems such as muscular disorders due to deprivation of sunlight and exercise are denied medical care. Ali Bozan, a lawmaker from the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party), said some inmates have been unable to access treatment for nearly three years.

Social isolation is another major grievance. Some inmates are still denied visitation rights despite eligibility. Round-the-clock camera surveillance remains a practice despite a Constitutional Court ruling that it violates the right to privacy. These conditions have contributed to mounting psychological distress among inmates.

“There are conditions that completely prevent access to daylight. Practices such as humiliation, isolation and creating uncertainty damage health and dehumanize the prisoners,” Professor Dr. Şebnem Korur Fincancı, a human rights defender and prominent forensic expert, stated. She said these practices amount to isolation and even torture.

The Association for Mutual Aid and Solidarity with the Families of Prisoners and Convicts (TAYAD) said the government has turned prisons into a tool of repression.

Despite the demands of inmates and human rights groups, the authorities have made no improvements to the prison conditions. Inmates continue to be deprived of sunlight and fresh air, face restrictions on outdoor time and endure severe overcrowding in cells.

Turkey has 400 prisons with an official capacity of 304,608 but which currently hold 416,927 inmates. Among them are 13 Y-type, seven S-type and 22 other high-security facilities. Despite the overcrowding crisis, the Ministry of Justice would allocate 20 billion TL ($490 million) to build 11 new prisons by 2027.