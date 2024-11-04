Turkey’s annual government report reveals thousands of minors vulnerable to harm and exploitation

Thousands of minors in Turkey are vulnerable to exploitation and harm, according to recent data from Turkey’s 2024 Annual Presidential Plan.

The findings in the annual government report outlining key social and economic priorities draw primarily from 2022 statistics, and the plan highlights ongoing issues facing children and youth, despite some gradual improvements.

Child marriage, child labor, restricted access to education and poverty are among the most compelling issues noted in the report. Many children are still forced to work or to beg on the streets, many of whom are Syrian.

According to the report, the continued prevalence of child marriage reflects social and economic issues that affect the young, noting that 11,520 girls and 688 boys aged 16-17 were married in 2022. Despite a gradual decline in recent years, child marriage remains common, especially among marginalized populations​.

While the legal age for marriage in Turkey is 18, exceptions permit marriage at age 17 with parental consent and at 16 under “exceptional circumstances” with court approval. Despite these restrictions, child marriage persists, typically driven by socioeconomic hardship, cultural norms and limited access to education in certain regions. Economic strain often prompts families, particularly those in rural areas, to view marriage as a means to obtain greater financial security. Initiatives have been implemented to prevent child marriage, including public awareness campaigns and local programs, but enforcement and cultural resistance pose ongoing challenges.

Child labor was also revealed to be another significant issue, with 18.7 percent of minors between the ages of 15-17 working in 2022. Boys were nearly three times more likely to work than girls and the issue is especially acute for the children of seasonal agricultural workers, who often lack access to formal education and support services.

Mental health issues are also on the rise according to the report, primarily due to the burden of schoolwork. Nearly 13 percent of children between the ages of 6-17 reported feeling overwhelmed by the demands of schoolwork. The increase in mental health concerns is exacerbated by social pressures, academic demands, and in some cases, traumatic life events. Parental loss has a particular impact on children, often leading to economic hardship and insufficient social support.

A large portion of minors who are older, particularly young women, is classified as neither employed nor enrolled in education or training (NEET). In 2022, 24.2 percent of youth aged 15-24 were categorized as NEET, a slight drop from 24.7 percent in 2021. However, 32.3 percent of young women fell into this category, compared with 16.4 percent of young men.

Substance abuse poses an additional challenge, particularly in urban centers. Addiction rates have increased despite intensified efforts to provide prevention and rehabilitation resources, with rural areas especially lacking in support services.

Turkey’s economic challenges since 2018 have significantly impacted the nation’s youth, exacerbating issues like child marriage, labor and limited access to education and mental health resources. Economic instability has been marked by high inflation, a devalued lira and rising unemployment, all of which place financial strain on families across the country. By 2022, annual inflation reached more than 70 percent, reducing purchasing power and making essentials like food, housing and education increasingly unaffordable for many families.

These economic pressures are especially harsh on low-income and rural communities, where parents often rely on their children’s labor as a source of family income. For many young people, the burden of economic hardship translates into elevated stress, limited educational prospects and increased dropout rates, all of which hinder long-term development and social mobility.