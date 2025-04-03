Turkey fines Meta for refusing to suspend protest-linked accounts

Facebook parent Meta on Tuesday said it was fined a “substantial amount” in Turkey for failing to comply with government orders to suspend accounts linked to widespread protests following the detention of the opposition mayor of İstanbul, Agence France-Presse reported.

“We believe freedom of expression is a fundamental right and that our platforms should be a place where users around the world can exercise this right,” a Meta spokesperson said in a statement.

“Government requests to restrict speech online alongside threats to shut down online services are severe and have a chilling effect on people’s ability to express themselves,” it added.

Meta declined to give the exact amount of the fine.

Elon Musk-owned X has also received orders to suspend hundreds of accounts, which the company has largely complied with as it fights the demands in courts.

According to Politico, most of the X accounts belonged to university-linked activists sharing protest information and were suspended in Turkey only.

Since March 19, Turkey has been gripped by massive anti-government protests following the detention of Istanbul’s opposition mayor, Ekrem İmamoğlu, the biggest political rival of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The protests have been met with a sharp crackdown, prompting opposition leader Özgür Özel to call for a boycott of businesses allegedly close to Erdoğan’s government.