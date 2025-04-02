Police officers in southeastern Turkey allegedly beat lawyer and client in custody

Police officers in southeastern Turkey’s Urfa province allegedly beat a man in custody and his lawyer on Tuesday, inflicting substantial injuries, the Artı Gerçek news website reported.

Lawyer Yılmaz Birden attempted to meet with his client, who was being held at the regional traffic directorate and had allegedly been assaulted by officers. However, the same officers blocked the meeting and then attacked Birden.

As a result of the assault, Birden was struck in the head with the butt of a gun, causing a head injury. Left bleeding from the wound, he was taken to Suruç State Hospital for treatment.

Birden’s colleagues from the Urfa Bar Association, who arrived at the scene, documented the incident in an official report. Meanwhile, the police officers responsible for the attack denied the assault and instead claimed that Birden had “resisted the police.”

The bar issued a statement on social media detailing the incident and saying they would file an official complaint against the police officers on Wednesday.

The incident sparked outrage among lawyers, who said it had become nearly impossible to defend their clients without clashing with the police or being prosecuted.

Lawyer and human rights advocate Eren Keskin addressed the Ministry of Justice on social media, condemning Birden’s treatment.

“Do you have an explanation for the way the police treated our colleague?” she asked.

Av Yılmaz Birden Urfa Barosu avukatlarından. Müvekkili ile görüşmesi engellenmiş ve Özel Harekat ve kolluk tarafından işkenceye maruz kalmıştır. @adalet_bakanlik bir açıklamanız var mı? https://t.co/B1aMboGsaT — Eren Keskin (@KeskinEren1) April 1, 2025

The Association for the Freedom of Lawyers (ÖHD) said the mistreatment of lawyers by security officers had become a pattern.

“Earlier today, we held a press conference condemning the police assault on lawyer Sabri Güngen and his client. Now, we learn that another colleague has been beaten and taken to the hospital. We will ensure that those responsible for this inhumane treatment are held accountable in court.”