Turkey saw record high in suicides in 2024 amid ongoing economic turmoil

Suicides in Turkey reached a record high in 2024, according to new data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK), amid widespread financial hardship and social pressures that have worsened in recent years.

The institute reported 4,460 suicides last year, up from 4,089 in 2023. That translates to 5.22 deaths per 100,000 people — the highest suicide rate Turkey has recorded to date.

Health-related issues were the most commonly cited cause, accounting for 25.2 percent of cases, while financial hardship followed at 9 percent. A total of 402 people died by suicide due to economic reasons, with 382 of them being men, a disparity that highlights the disproportionate impact of financial stress on men in the country. The number of suicides attributed to illness was recorded at 1,123.

Men accounted for the majority of suicides overall, with 3,499 cases compared to 961 among women. Among female victims, 34 percent died by suicide due to illness, while 2.3 percent were linked to relationship or marriage-related issues. Only 2.1 percent of female suicides were attributed to financial difficulties.

In 21.8 percent of all cases — 972 deaths — authorities were unable to determine a clear motive. Another 36.8 percent, or 1,642 cases, were categorized under “other” reasons, which include a range of social or personal stressors not clearly defined.

According to experts, country’s persistent economic instability was among several factors that have contributed to this rise. Since 2018 Turkey has faced high inflation, a weakening lira and rising unemployment. Inflation peaked at over 80 percent in 2022 and has continued to strain household budgets, despite monetary tightening in recent years.

Rural poverty and household debt have also worsened, particularly during periods of economic contraction. Many suicides have been linked to unmanageable debt or job loss, and analysts say public support mechanisms have failed to keep pace with the growing need.

Mental health strains among young people have also become more visible. A UNICEF report previously noted an 80 percent increase in adolescent suicides in Turkey between 2018 and 2022, pointing to rising despair among youth amid educational pressure, limited job prospects and political uncertainty.

Social cohesion has also been tested by political tensions and major national traumas, including the devastating 2023 earthquakes in southern Turkey. These stressors, combined with limited access to mental health services, have created an environment where vulnerable individuals may struggle to find support.