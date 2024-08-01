Turkey detains 55 over Gülen links: minister

Turkish police have detained 55 people across 21 provinces in the last four days over their alleged links to the faith-based Gülen movement, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced on Thursday.

🚩Emniyet Genel Müdürlüğü İstihbarat… pic.twitter.com/k8xc7WIMxD — Ali Yerlikaya (@AliYerlikaya) August 1, 2024

Yerlikaya said the detainees included people who were involved in the movement’s alleged infiltration of the military and police, based on evidence from payphone records.

The so-called “payphone investigations” are based on call records. The prosecutors assume that a member of the Gülen movement used the same payphone to call all his contacts consecutively. Based on that assumption, when an alleged member of the movement is found in call records, it is assumed that the other numbers called right before or after that call also belong to people with Gülen links.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has been targeting followers of the Gülen movement since the corruption investigations of 2013, which implicated then-prime minister Erdoğan, his family members and his inner circle.

Dismissing the investigations as a Gülenist coup and conspiracy against his government, Erdoğan designated the movement as a terrorist organization and began to target its members. He intensified the crackdown on the movement following an abortive putsch in 2016 that he accused Gülen of masterminding. Gülen and the movement strongly deny involvement in the coup attempt or any terrorist activity.

In addition to the thousands who were jailed, scores of other Gülen movement followers had to flee Turkey to avoid the government crackdown.

Since the coup attempt, a total of 705,172 people have been investigated on terrorism or coup-related charges due to their alleged links to the movement. There are currently 13,251 people in prison who are in pretrial detention or convicted of terrorism in Gülen-linked trials.

Between June 2023 and June 2024, Turkish authorities carried out a total of 5,543 police operations and arrested 1,595 people linked to the movement.