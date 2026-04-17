Turkey blocks 940 accounts, shuts down 93 Telegram groups after school attacks

Turkish authorities blocked access to 940 social media accounts and shut down 93 Telegram groups following two deadly school attacks as part of a broader crackdown on online content, the Kısadalga news website reported.

Police said the measures targeted accounts and groups accused of praising crime or spreading content deemed harmful to public order after the attacks, which occurred a day apart in southern Turkey.

The crackdown followed shootings at two schools that left nine people dead and at least 29 wounded. At a primary school in the Onikisubat district of Kahramanmaras province, an eighth-grade student killed a teacher and eight classmates as well as wounding 13. A day earlier, a former student opened fire at a high school in the Siverek district of the southeastern province of Şanlıurfa, injuring 16 people.

Authorities said detention warrants were issued for 83 people over social media activity related to the attacks and that legal proceedings had been initiated against them. Police also said action had been taken against 591 additional accounts.

Separately, prosecutors in Istanbul opened an investigation into posts accused of “threatening to create fear and panic among the public.”

In Siverek, 16 people were detained as part of the investigation into the high school attack. In the Onikisubat case, the suspect’s father, a police officer, was arrested, though officials did not immediately provide further details.