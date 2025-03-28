Swedish journalist detained on arrival in Turkey: FM

Swedish journalist Joakim Medin was detained upon arrival in Turkey, where he was intending to cover anti-government demonstrations, Sweden’s foreign minister and the reporter’s newspaper Dagens ETC said on Friday, Turkish Minute reported.

“We always take it seriously when journalists are detained. We know that a Swedish journalist was detained in connection with his entry to Turkey,” Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard said in a statement on social media.

Medin’s detention comes one day after British journalist Mark Lowen was deported from Turkey following his detention in İstanbul on Wednesday on accusations that he “posed a threat to public order.”

He had been in Turkey for several days to report on ongoing protests that were sparked by the detention and subsequent arrest of İstanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu.

Thousands of people across Turkey have turned out for protests that have so far seen more than 1,800 people detained.

The protesters say İmamoğlu’s arrest is politically motivated, but the justice ministry insists on its judicial independence.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has labeled the demonstrations “street terror” and accused the opposition of “disturbing the peace.”

Several other journalists have also been arrested, including a photojournalist from French news agency Agence France Presse and a number of Turkish reporters. Many were released on Thursday morning.