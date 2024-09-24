Rights groups urge investigation into mistreatment of man held for policewoman’s killing

Several human rights groups have called for an investigation into the mistreatment of 19-year-old suspect Yunus Emre Geçti, who was detained for the fatal shooting of a police officer in İstanbul, after police took him from the courthouse draped in a garbage bag and put him in a van used by its animal control department, Turkish Minute reported.

The policewoman, 27-year-old Şeyda Yılmaz, was killed, and two others were injured during a confrontation in the city’s Ümraniye district on Sunday. According to the state-run Anadolu news agency, the incident occurred during a police operation to capture Geçti, who had previously escaped custody after being arrested on suspicion of motorcycle theft.

The altercation escalated when Geçti reportedly seized a police officer’s firearm and fired at officers and bystanders. Yılmaz succumbed to her injuries at the hospital, while a second officer, identified as K.H.S., and Geçti’s mother, P.G., were also injured. Geçti, who was also wounded, fled but was later apprehended in an alleyway.

Geçti was subsequently charged with “murder” and “intentional injury.”

Geçti is reported to have a criminal record that includes offenses such as “deliberate injury, sexual harassment, looting, theft, property damage, and sexual abuse of a child.” The incident has sparked a public outcry, with many on social media blaming the government’s leniency in releasing repeat offenders under amnesty laws. Critics argue that the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) bears responsibility for Yılmaz’s death by allowing criminals with multiple offenses to remain free while politically motivated prisoners are detained.



The suspect in the murder of a policewoman was made to wear a rubbish bag and was then placed in an animal custody vehicle as he was taken to court. What is worse, this treatment will not raise any significant objection.#Torture #Impunity #InhumaneTreatment #Turkey #istanbul pic.twitter.com/vD5qqK4xnX — The Arrested Lawyers (@ArrestedLawyers) September 23, 2024

Following his arrest, Geçti was transported to the courthouse in an animal control vehicle while wrapped in a black garbage bag. Footage showing two female officers pushing him into the van drew widespread criticism from human rights organizations, which denounced the treatment as degrading and unlawful.

Veysel Ok, co-chair of the Media and Law Studies Association, condemned the mistreatment, stating on social media, “Maltreatment of a person is unacceptable, no matter what crime they’re accused of. Such acts don’t deliver justice but rather abuse public sentiment.”

The Contemporary Lawyers’ Association (ÇHD), the Human Rights Association (İHD) and the Lawyers for Freedom Association (ÖHD) all released statements condemning the handling of Geçti. The ÇHD labeled the incident as “torture,” while the İHD and ÖHD called for an immediate and thorough investigation, citing violations of international human rights laws.

“The dignity of all individuals must be respected, and torture is a crime against humanity. No excuse can justify such treatment,” the ÇHD stated.

Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya denied that any investigation had been launched regarding Geçti’s treatment, calling the claim brought up by a journalist “a vile lie.” In a post on social media, Yerlikaya said, “No investigation has been opened by the Interior Ministry, the Security Directorate General or the Governor’s Office on this matter. Necessary legal action will be taken against those spreading these lies.”

However, human rights advocates, including Diyarbakır Bar Association Chairman Nahit Eren, insist that an investigation into the abuse is necessary. Eren said both domestic laws and international conventions prohibit torture and degrading treatment under any circumstances.

The incident comes amid heightened criticism of Turkey’s criminal justice system, particularly the government’s handling of the early release of inmates during the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 100,000 inmates were released in 2020, including those with records of violent crime, while political prisoners, including journalists and activists, remained behind bars.