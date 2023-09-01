Right to life of 1,326 people violated in first 7 months: opposition MP

An opposition lawmaker has revealed that the right to life of 1,326 people, including two minors, was violated in Turkey in the first seven months of the year, Turkish Minute reported, citing the ANKA news agency.

Sezgin Tanrıkulu, Diyarbakır deputy from the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), on Friday released statistics on violations of the right to life in Turkey between January and July 2023, on the occasion of World Peace Day, which is marked on Sept. 1 in Turkey although the International Day of Peace is observed around the world on Sept. 21.

According to Tanrıkulu, among those whose right to life was violated in the first seven months of 2023, seven people, including two minors, died in incidents provoked by hate speech, five people died in custody, 19 died in prison, four died as a result of police or military gunfire or stepping on a mine and 10 died as a result of random gunfire.

The lawmaker further stated that the number of people who died due to the negligence of official institutions was 35, while 1,051 died in work-related accidents and 189 women died in domestic violence incidents. Refugees weren’t spared from the violations of the right to life in Turkey, Tanrıkulu added, as six refugees, two of them children, also died within the same period.

“Our country has lost its social peace and internal harmony. Hate speech, perception operations and polarization have become the main targets of politics,” the MP said.