Right to fair trial most frequently violated right in Turkey: top court

The right to a fair trial is the most frequently violated right in Turkey according to statistics announced by the Constitutional Court on its website on Friday, Turkish Minute reported, citing Turkish media outlets.

Of 14,973 applications in which the Constitutional Court found at least one violation of rights between September 23, 2012 and June 30, 2021, 9,332 concerned the violation of the right to a fair trial.

The right to file an individual application with the Constitutional Court was introduced in 2012.

The right to a fair trial was followed by the right to property with 2,893 violations and freedom of speech with 633 violations.

During the same period, the court received 323,686 individual applications and announced its decision on 271,727 of them.

The court received the highest number of individual applications — 80,756 — in 2016 following a coup attempt. The highest number of rights violations was announced in 2018, with the court finding at least one violation in each of 2,221 applications.

There are currently 51,959 pending applications at the Constitutional Court, corresponding to 16.1 percent of all applications.

In 89.2 percent of its decisions, the court found individual applications inadmissible.

