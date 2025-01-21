Politicians, journalists among 37 detained in İstanbul-based counterterrorism operation

A total of 37 people, including pro-Kurdish and leftist politicians, journalists and activists, were detained as part of an İstanbul-based counterterrorism operation carried out on Tuesday morning, Turkish Minute reported.

Among those detained were Socialist Party of the Oppressed (ESP) Co-chair Deniz Aktaş, Federation of Socialist Youth Clubs (SGDF) Co-chair Berfin Polat and Züleyha Müldür, a correspondent for the Etkin News Agency (ETHA).

İlke TV reported that the detentions were the result of an investigation launched by the İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office into the Marxist Leninist Communist Party (MLKP), which is considered a terrorist organization by Turkey.

Simultaneous raids were conducted at 35 locations in İstanbul and 13 additional locations in Ankara, Eskişehir, Yalova, İzmir and Diyarbakır, targeting the homes of members of the ESP, SGDF and the Socialist Women’s Councils (SKM), as part of the operation.

The police also raided the Foundation of Science, Education, Aesthetics, Culture and Art Research (BEKSAV) in İstanbul, breaking down its doors. They seized sound equipment from the studio used by Grup Vardiya for its activities.

The Law Office of the Oppressed (EHB) said on X that a gag order had been placed on the investigation file and that a one-day restriction on lawyer-client meetings had been imposed.

“Repression and detentions are not the solution; they only deepen the problems further. For social peace and a democratic country, the government must abandon these policies,” the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) said in a written statement on X.

The ESP also condemned the detentions as an attempt to silence political opposition and suppress the people’s rights to speech, action and organization.

“Your power is not enough to stop us,” the party stated, reaffirming its commitment to continue fighting for justice and democracy in Turkey.

Erkan Baş, chairman of the Workers Party of Turkey (TİP), announced solidarity with all detained ESP members, calling the detentions arbitrary and demanding that the party members be released immediately.

Referring to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, he added, “These futile attempts to intimidate the socialists, who have never bowed to the tyranny of the palace, will not succeed, just as they didn’t before.”

President Erdoğan and his government are accused of stifling dissent and undermining constitutional freedoms in Turkey in what many call vague counterterrorism laws.