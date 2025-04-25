Trials begin for 93 defendants detained in İstanbul protests following İmamoğlu’s arrest

Trials have begun for 93 people detained during protests in İstanbul following the arrest of Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu and his aides, Turkish Minute reported.

The cases are being heard at the 14th, 50th and 74th Criminal Courts of First Instance, with some sessions relocated to higher courts due to limited space.

The defendants are charged with violating Turkey’s Law on Meetings and Demonstrations.

Many of those on trial described police violence and degrading treatment during detention.

One young defendant testified that a police officer said, “Don’t die yet, I’ll beat you more.”

Another described being kicked, punched and struck in the head with a boot despite offering no resistance.

A university student said they missed exams due to being held in pretrial detention.

Some said they were misled by officers before being arrested and jailed for weeks.

Several emphasized they viewed their participation in the protest as a democratic right.