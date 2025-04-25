Last 2 defendants released in Turkey’s trial of minor girls accused of terrorism

A Turkish court has ordered the release of the last two jailed defendants in a case known as the “girls’ trial,” which involves 41 people — including 14 minor girls — accused of terrorism for engaging in routine social and religious activities, Turkish Minute reported.

The İstanbul 24th High Criminal Court held the fourth hearing of the trial on April 25, where the prosecutor requested the continued detention of high school students R.Ç. and Z.Ş.T.

The court rejected the request and released both minors.

The case is part of a broader crackdown on individuals accused of ties to the Gülen movement, a faith-based group inspired by the late Turkish cleric Fethullah Gülen.

Following a coup attempt in 2016, the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan labeled the movement a terrorist organization and launched a sweeping purge, arresting thousands based on alleged affiliation.

Human rights groups have repeatedly criticized Turkey’s counterterrorism laws for their vague definitions and their use to target political dissidents, journalists and civil society members.

The defendants were detained in early morning operations in May 2024 on suspicion of links to the Gülen movement.

The girls were detained without access to lawyers or their parents and were reportedly threatened while in police custody.

The charges against them are based on ordinary activities such as attending Quran study groups, praying, organizing tutoring sessions, going bowling and having meals together.

Prosecutors argue that these actions indicate membership in a terrorist organization, citing more than 100 alleged “terrorist acts” in the indictment.

The court accepted the indictment on July 8, 2024.

Observers from international human rights organizations, including the Italian Federation for Human Rights (FIDU), the International Center for Religion & Diplomacy and the Paris Bar Association, have monitored the trial since its start.

FIDU President Antonio Stango attended the September hearing and criticized the proceedings as politically motivated.

Andrea Barron, a US-based human rights advocate, observed hearings in December and February and described the court’s questioning as hostile and ideologically driven at the time.

Barron said the judge interrogated students for studying math and science together and asked why they read the Quran in groups.

She called the charges “an egregious violation of basic freedoms” and said religious and educational activities were being criminalized in a country that claims to respect democracy and religious liberty.

Barron witnessed a mother and daughter on trial together and described it as one of the most painful moments in court.

The next hearing is scheduled for June 13.