Job candidate dies by suicide after controversial interview rejection despite top score

Doğuş Can Kavaklı, a 22-year-old who jumped to his death from the sixth floor of his dormitory in Samsun on October 2, had reportedly been rejected for a civil service post just three days prior, despite having the highest score among the applicants on the exam required for public service.

According to the Evrensel daily, Republican People’s Party (CHP) Gaziantep deputy Hasan Öztürkmen brought the incident to public attention and emphasized that there must be accountability for the young man’s suicide.

Öztürkmen demanded an investigation of the interview panel, asserting that Kavaklı was “the latest victim of a rigged hiring system.” He also noted that following Kavaklı’s death, the district office removed the interview results from its website.

Kavaklı had applied for a position at the Asarcık District Social Assistance and Solidarity Foundation. Allegations suggest that a candidate with a score 10 points lower than that of Kavaklı was selected, reigniting concerns about favoritism in Turkey’s public sector hiring practices.

Partiality in the appointment of public service employees in Turkey has long been a contentious issue, sparking widespread criticism and debate. Allegations frequently surface about the prevalence of nepotism and patronage in the hiring process for various public sector positions, including those in the judiciary, education and civil service.

Critics argue that these practices undermine meritocracy, often leading to the selection of candidates based on personal connections or political affiliations rather than qualifications and competence. The issue has eroded public trust in government institutions and prompted calls for reform.



Öztürkmen shared details of the case, explaining that Kavaklı had scored 82 points on the preliminary requisite for public employment, the national civil service exam (KPSS), a score significantly higher than the four other candidates, who scored between 60 and 76. Confident in his strong qualifications, Kavaklı applied for the role of Social Assistance and Investigation Officer, believing his score would secure his selection. However, the interview panel chose M.A., a candidate with a score 10 points lower. Three days later, Kavaklı ended his life.

The interview panel reportedly included acting District Governor Hakan Köksal, District Mufti Faruk Ana and other local officials. Öztürkmen claimed that Kavaklı told friends he was asked questions unrelated to the job, such as which sports team he supported. Öztürkmen also noted speculation that the successful candidate, M.A., allegedly benefited from personal connections, as M.A.’s father reportedly boasted about securing the job for his daughter through a high-level contact before the interview.