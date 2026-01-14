Jailed İstanbul Mayor İmamoğlu to receive 2026 Paweł Adamowicz Award

Ekrem İmamoğlu, İstanbul’s jailed mayor and a leading opposition figure in Turkey, has been named the recipient of the 2026 Paweł Adamowicz Award for his defense of democracy, local self-government and fundamental freedoms, Turkish Minute reported.

The award, announced in the Polish city of Gdańsk on Tuesday, recognizes public figures and activists who promote freedom, solidarity and equality in the spirit of the late Paweł Adamowicz, the former mayor of Gdańsk who was murdered in 2019 while performing his public duties.

Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu @ekrem_imamoglu @imamoglu_int has been awarded the 2026 Paweł Adamowicz Award.

This European prize recognises his courageous defence of democracy, local self-government and fundamental freedoms.

— European Democrats (@democrats_eu) January 13, 2026

In a statement on X the European Democrats said the recognition carries added significance because İmamoğlu is currently in prison “for standing up for democratic values and the will of the citizens he represents.”

İmamoğlu, a prominent figure in Turkey’s main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) and its 2028 presidential candidate, has been in pretrial detention since March on charges that include corruption and “political espionage.” His arrest, which came just hours after his formal nomination, sparked nationwide protests and has been widely condemned as politically motivated.

The group described the award as the result of a broad European mobilization involving members of the European Parliament, local and regional leaders, civil society groups and thousands of citizens.

“Political repression against democratically elected mayors is unacceptable,” the statement said. “Democracy cannot be jailed.”

İmamoğlu, who is being held in Marmara Prison on the outskirts of İstanbul, welcomed the award in a written statement shared by his lawyers on X, saying he was honored to be recognized with a prize symbolizing democracy, human dignity and the will to live together.

Demokrasi, insan onuru ve birlikte yaşama iradesi ilkelerinin simgesi olarak verilen Paweł Adamowicz Ödülü’ne layık görülmekten onur duyuyorum.



Bu anlamlı ödül için beni aday gösteren ve destekleyen herkese, ödülü veren Gdańsk Belediyesi, Avrupa Bölgeler Komitesi ve ICORN’a… pic.twitter.com/u7hqnVjvSk — Ekrem İmamoğlu (@ekrem_imamoglu) January 14, 2026

He thanked the city of Gdańsk and the European Committee of the Regions and the International Cities of Refuge Network (ICORN) as well as those who nominated and supported him.

Referring to Adamowicz, İmamoğlu said the slain mayor continues to inspire local leaders who stand courageously against hate speech, discrimination and the politics of fear.

“We will continue with determination to strengthen democracy at the local level, defend justice and equality and make our cities free and inclusive,” İmamoğlu said, while dedicating the award to citizens who, he said, continue to struggle for democracy under all circumstances.

The Paweł Adamowicz Award is jointly organized by the city of Gdańsk, the European Committee of the Regions, of which Adamowicz was a member, and ICORN. The prize aims to send a message of solidarity to elected officials, public servants and citizens who work to uphold democracy at the local level despite risks.

The jury for the fifth edition of the award met on December 8, 2025, with shortlisted candidates including Irish activist Mary Crilly, Russian opposition politician and human rights defender Alexei Gorinov, Turkish sociologist and rights activist Pınar Selek and Lebanon-based Tiro Association for Arts in addition to İmamoğlu.

The award ceremony is scheduled to take place in Brussels in March 2026 during the plenary session of the European Committee of the Regions.

In a similar development in November, the Axel Springer Freedom Foundation in Germany presented its Award for Courage to İmamoğlu and his wife, human rights advocate Dilek İmamoğlu, honoring their commitment to democracy, justice and freedom of expression amid mounting political pressure in Turkey.

İmamoğlu has been arrested and removed from office in connection with multiple investigations that his party and rights groups describe as politically motivated. The CHP and İmamoğlu say the investigations targeting İmamoğlu are aimed at preventing him from running for the presidency.

Turkey is scheduled to hold the next general election in 2028.

The Turkish government denies the allegations, saying the judiciary operates independently.