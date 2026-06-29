Iranian men allege torture, rape in Turkish custody

Two Iranian men detained in southeastern Turkey were allegedly tortured and one of them raped in police custody, according to a report by human rights groups cited by the Yeni Yaşam daily.

Salah Bimari, 39, and Resul Bimari, 48, two Iranian men accused of smuggling goods across the border, were detained on May 15 in Hakkari province after attempting to enter Turkey and were allegedly tortured during three days in custody at the Şemdinli Police Department.

Resul Bimari also alleged that he was raped by police officers while in custody.

The allegations came to light after a lawyer visiting a client in Hakkari Prison on June 10 learned of the men’s situation and sought permission to visit them, but prison authorities denied the request.

Following efforts by the Hakkari branches of the Human Rights Association (İHD) and the Lawyers for Freedom Association (ÖHD), lawyers were allowed to meet with Salah Bimari and Resul Bimari on June 22 and obtained written statements detailing the alleged abuse.

The Hakkari Bar Association and Hakkari branches of İHD and ÖHD later prepared a report based on the statements and hospital records and filed a criminal complaint against the officers allegedly involved.

According to the report, after the men were detained on May 15 and before they were transferred to Hakkari Prison, they were taken to the emergency unit of Hakkari State Hospital, where they said they were not properly examined and were not provided with an interpreter despite not speaking Turkish.

A medical report prepared on May 20, after Resul Bimari was taken back to the same hospital due to worsening symptoms, documented findings consistent with his allegation of sexual assault.

In his written statement Resul Bimari said police officers stripped and beat him in custody before one of them raped him. He said he bled for days afterward and was unable to defecate.

Salah Bimari said in his statement that Resul had been bleeding after the alleged assault and was unable to use the bathroom.

The report said the two men were also taken from their prison ward on June 10 by people they identified as intelligence officers and subjected to further torture inside the prison.

Prison guards confirmed to lawyers that the men had been removed from their ward that day and said prison officials instructed them not to interfere, according to the report.

The rights groups called for an immediate investigation and independent medical examinations for the two men as well as proceedings against healthcare personnel accused of failing to properly document signs of abuse during the initial medical examination.

The allegations come amid longstanding criticism from human rights groups over torture and ill-treatment in Turkey, particularly in police custody and detention facilities.

According to the Global Torture Index 2025, released by the World Organisation Against Torture (OMCT), Turkey is in the second-highest risk tier among 26 countries assessed, citing widespread allegations of torture, unchecked police violence and legal and institutional barriers that block accountability.

The index finds that police brutality and the use of excessive force are widespread. Law enforcement officers frequently operate with impunity, aided by legal requirements that shield public officials from prosecution unless administrative permission is granted.