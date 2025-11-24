İmamoğlu to European Democrats: Europe and Turkey must share a common future

Jailed İstanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu on Friday sent a video message to the European Democratic Party’s (EDP) annual congress in Bilbao, Spain, warning of the global spread of authoritarianism and calling for stronger cooperation between Europe and Turkey’s democratic actors.

In his message, read by his wife due to his pretrial detention in İstanbul’s Marmara Prison, İmamoğlu argued that injustice is becoming normalized worldwide and that defending democracy must be treated as a strategic priority equal to security and defense.

İmamoğlu, a senior member of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), was detained on March 19 and arrested days later on corruption charges. He was named his party’s presidential candidate in March for the next general election scheduled for 2028.

His arrest, generally seen as targeting the biggest political rival to longtime President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in the 2028 election, sparked Turkey’s largest protests in a decade.

In his message İmamoğlu described Turkey’s democratic struggle as a peaceful resistance supported by millions who remain determined despite intensifying pressure. He urged Europe and Turkey to work toward a shared future grounded in common democratic values.

EDP Secretary General Sandro Gozi voiced solidarity with İmamoğlu, saying that he speaks with more courage than many free leaders in Europe today. Gozi reiterated the party’s support for İmamoğlu’s freedom and for a democratic Turkey anchored in the rule of law and fundamental freedoms.

Since İmamoğlu’s arrest, pressure on the CHP and its municipalities has intensified. A CHP report released in late October announced that 16 mayors from the party are jailed and 13 municipalities have been put under government-appointed trustees since its sweeping victory in the March 2024 local elections.