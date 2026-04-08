Control of Basilica Cistern sparks fresh standoff between İmamoğlu and Turkish gov’t

The transfer of control of İstanbul’s historic Basilica Cistern from the opposition-run İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality to a state body has triggered a new dispute between jailed Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu and the Turkish government, Turkish Minute reported.

According to land registry records, the title deed of the Basilica Cistern has been registered in the name of the Directorate General of Foundations, an institution affiliated with the Ministry of Culture and Tourism. The transfer was carried out on behalf of several historical foundations.

The İstanbul Municipality said it was not notified of the move and only became aware of the change after reviewing land registry records on April 1.

“The İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality respectfully informs the public that it will exercise all its legal rights regarding the transfer of ownership and will pursue the matter before the judiciary,” the municipality said in a statement.

İmamoğlu denounces transfer

İmamoğlu, the presidential candidate of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) who has been in pretrial detention since last year, strongly criticized the transfer in a statement posted on social media through his lawyers.

The latest example of this government’s recklessness is the Basilica Cistern.



The title deed of one of Istanbul’s most precious heritage sites, carefully restored by IMM (Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality) Heritage and opened to millions, has been transferred to the Directorate… pic.twitter.com/Pwmwvl9T01 — Ekrem İmamoğlu (International) (@imamoglu_int) April 7, 2026

“The title deed of one of Istanbul’s most precious heritage sites … has been transferred to the Directorate General of Foundations without any legal or moral basis,” he said.

Calling the move part of a broader pattern, İmamoğlu cited previous disputes over Galata Tower, Gezi Park and other public assets.

“The pattern is clear: Once the government decides to take something under their control, they do not listen to the law, to justice or to the public conscience,” he said.

He added that the decisions were not final and that “the final decision belongs to the nation.”

The latest dispute comes amid escalating legal pressure on İmamoğlu, a key political rival of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Prosecutors recently launched a new investigation into the mayor on accusations of “insulting a public official,” adding to a series of cases against him.

He is already on trial in a large-scale case involving more than 400 defendants, with prosecutors seeking lengthy prison sentences. His detention since March last year has been widely criticized by opposition figures as politically motivated.

Built in AD 542 during the reign of Byzantine Emperor Justinian I, the Basilica Cistern is one of İstanbul’s most prominent historic structures and a major tourist attraction.

Located near the Hagia Sophia, the underground cistern spans nearly 10,000 square meters and is supported by 336 marble columns, including the well-known Medusa-head bases. It has drawn millions of visitors following recent restoration work by the municipality.

According to municipality data, more than 3 million people visited the site in 2023, with nearly 2.9 million recorded in 2024.