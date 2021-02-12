IHD documents extensive human right violations in east and southeast Turkey

A report drafted by Turkey’s Human Rights Association (İHD) has revealed that 6,372 rights violations took place in the east and southeast of Turkey in 2020.

According to the İHD report, based mainly on complaints received by IHD, at least 109 people were subjected to torture and maltreatment in detention centers or prisons, during police raids on their homes or in the streets.

“… the government’s authoritarian and security-based approach to the Kurdish issue was a determining factor in the increase of violations,” the İHD said in a statement.

The Turkish government removed co-mayors in dozens of municipalities in the country’s predominantly Kurdish provinces in 2020 and appointed trustees in their place, the report said.

Turkey has stepped up its crackdown on Kurdish politicians in recent years, arresting hundreds of local politicians on terror charges.

The report said there are currently 1,065 sick inmates in the country’s prisons, 604 of whom are seriously ill.

According to the report, 43 security force members and 218 militants of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party’s (PKK) were killed last year in clashes between Turkey’s security forces and the PKK, which is considered a terrorist organization by the United States, Turkey and the European Union.

The group has waged an insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984, and violence in the country’s southeast has escalated since the collapse of a ceasefire in 2015.

Take a second to support SCF on Patreon!