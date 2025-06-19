Growing number of Turkish youths not in education, employment or training, new report finds

A growing number of young people in Turkey are disengaging from both work and education, according to a new report that warns of long-term social and economic costs if policymakers fail to intervene, Turkish Minute reported.

The study, released by the İstanbul Chamber of Commerce’s Strategic Research Center (İTOSAM), expands on the commonly used term NEET — youth “Not in Education, Employment, or Training” — by proposing a Turkish version, NEİY, which uses the same categories but is adapted for local use. The study emphasizes how family dynamics, particularly overprotective parenting, can contribute to youth disconnection.

Stating that 18.6 percent of youths in İstanbul fall under the NEİY category, the center called for the development of comprehensive policies aimed at improving the socioeconomic conditions of these young people, warning of long-term risks if the issue remains unaddressed.

According to the report, young people in Turkey are increasingly being raised in “glass domes” — a term used to describe overprotective parenting that leaves them unprepared for adulthood. Researchers warn that such sheltered upbringing can hinder emotional resilience and limit the development of essential life skills.

The study emphasized how economic uncertainty, poor job prospects and systemic flaws in both the education system and labor market are driving youths out of both pathways.

“Parents have become the most reliable unemployment insurance,” one respondent said, pointing to a culture of prolonged financial dependence.

A report released last month by the Confederation of Progressive Trade Unions’ Research Center (DİSK-AR) found that just 39.5 percent of Turks aged 15 to 24 are active in the labor force, while 60.5 percent are neither working nor seeking employment. The study also showed that a total of 4.7 million people between the ages of 15 and 29 in Turkey are classified as NEET.

Unemployment among university graduates has surged to 24.9 percent, even as the number of universities in the country more than doubled in recent years. As of early 2024, Turkey had 209 universities, but critics say this rapid expansion has diluted academic standards and failed to translate into job opportunities.

“Today, the link between education and employment has broken,” one labor market expert said in the İTOSAM report, adding, “When that happens, people don’t see a reason to stay in education.”

The report also includes striking stories from young Turks, particularly women, reflecting feelings of stagnation, isolation and hopelessness.

“I feel useless. I ask myself, what’s my purpose in this world?” said a 27-year-old woman with an associate degree.

Another woman who dropped out of high school said childcare responsibilities kept her from joining the workforce. “I wanted to work, but it’s impossible. There’s no one to watch my child,” she said.

A recent university graduate shared that she faced rejection both during and after her studies — first because employers assumed she would leave soon as a student, and later because she lacked the two years of experience required for entry-level positions.

Experts warn that the growing number of educated NEİY youths in Turkey could carry significant economic and social costs. Many prefer not to work at all rather than accept low-paying jobs, making the state’s investment in their education effectively wasted.

According to the study, NEİY youths in Turkey are not only economically inactive but also increasingly socially isolated and withdrawn. One counselor described how some parents seek jobs on behalf of their children, noting, “They tell us their son needs a job, but when we ask where he is, they say, ‘He’s at home, won’t leave his room. If you find a job, let me know and I’ll tell him.’ How can we help someone who won’t even come to look for work?”

Social vulnerability is another key concern mentioned in the report. Experts warn that a lack of social skills increases the risk of exclusion and bullying.

Youth employment in Turkey continues to lag behind OECD and EU averages. As of the final quarter of 2024, the broadly defined youth unemployment rate, which includes discouraged workers, seasonal laborers and the underemployed, stood at 37.3 percent.

Critics say educational reforms under President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan have boosted enrollment but failed to align with labor market needs. Labor groups warn that without urgent reforms in job creation, education quality and social support, Turkey risks losing an entire generation to economic and social disengagement.