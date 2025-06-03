German non-profit classifies Turkey as ‘repressive’ for government critics

A recent report by the German non-profit organization Bread for the World (Brot für die Welt) has classified Turkey as a repressive state, where government critics face increasing pressure and threats to their fundamental freedoms.

Bread for the World is a globally active development and relief agency of the Protestant Churches in Germany. The organization focuses on key areas such as food security, health, education, access to clean water, strengthening democracy, human rights, peacekeeping and environmental sustainability.

Its annual report, titled “Civil Society Atlas,” covers 197 countries and asses them based on freedoms of expression, assembly and press.

According to the report, critics of the government in Turkey face repression, imprisonment and even death. Additionally, the activities of civil society organizations are obstructed, and peaceful protests often end in detentions.

It was also noted that the media predominantly reflects the government’s perspective and that critical websites are blocked.

The report echoes assessments by other human rights organizations, such as Freedom House, which categorizes Turkey as “Not Free.”

“[Turkish] President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, whose Justice and Development Party (AKP) has ruled Turkey since 2002, has become increasingly authoritarian over the past decade, consolidating power through constitutional changes and the imprisonment of political opponents, independent journalists, and members of civil society,” said Freedom House on its website.