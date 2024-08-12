German Foreign Ministry issues travel alert on Turkey, warns of prosecution for social media posts

The German Foreign Ministry issued a travel advisory on Wednesday, warning its citizens about the risks of traveling to Turkey, including the possibility of prosecution for social media posts.

The advisory warns German citizens that actions protected under freedom of expression in Germany—such as social media posts, comments, or even simply liking content—could lead to prosecution in Turkey. It also cautions that statements previously made in Germany, while legal there, could still result in penalties if they are seen as critical by Turkish authorities.

The ministry further warned that under Turkey’s new “disinformation law,” individuals could be prosecuted for spreading information deemed false or threatening to national security, public order or public health. The advisory echoes concerns from the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) regarding Turkey’s broad definition of terrorism, which could put travelers at greater risk.

German citizens are also advised of the potential for arbitrary detention, exit bans and denial of entry into Turkey, issues that remain common. The ministry notes that even travelers who have previously entered and exited Turkey without problems might face arrest upon reentry due to past accusations or new charges.

Additionally, participating in demonstrations related to Kurdish issues in Germany or being a member of legally registered associations could lead to detention, exit bans or denial of entry in Turkey, even if these activities took place years ago.

The Kurdish issue, a term prevalent in Turkey’s public discourse, refers to the demand for equal rights by the country’s Kurdish population and their struggle for recognition.



The advisory strongly recommends that German citizens avoid political events, demonstrations and large gatherings while in Turkey. It warns that actions or opinions that are protected in Germany could be misinterpreted as anti-government in Turkey, potentially leading to criminal charges.

The advisory also notes that consular assistance from German embassies and consulates may not be sufficient to protect citizens from serious legal actions in Turkey. Travelers are urged to be cautious, especially regarding entry procedures and the possibility of being denied entry into the country.