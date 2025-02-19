Executives of Turkey’s top business association detained over their criticism of government

The chairman of Turkey’s leading business association and the head of its advisory council were detained on Wednesday on accusations of “spreading misleading information” and “attempting to influence judicial proceedings” following their criticism of the government, Turkish Minute reported, citing the Serbestiyet news website.

Orhan Turan, chairman of the Turkish Industrialists and Businessmen’s Association (TÜSİAD), and Mehmet Ömer Arif Aras, chairman of TÜSİAD’s High Advisory Council, were taken into custody on Wednesday, days after delivering speeches critical of the government at the association’s general assembly.

The İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office issued a statement saying an investigation was launched on February 13 into Turan for remarks made during the general assembly, citing concerns that his statements contained “misinformation likely to disrupt the public order” and could “influence and direct judicial authorities regarding certain ongoing investigations and prosecutions.”

According to the statement, the İstanbul police were instructed to bring both Turan and Aras to the prosecutor’s office for questioning. The two executives were taken into custody and are expected to be interrogated regarding their speeches and alleged intent to manipulate legal proceedings.

TÜSİAD was once viewed as a powerful force in Turkish politics, particularly in the early 2000s when its statements carried significant weight in shaping government policy. However, since a coup attempt in 2016, the association has largely avoided direct confrontations with the government, as many business leaders feared economic and legal repercussions.

The organization’s recent criticism focused on concerns over the rule of law, judicial independence and economic instability. Turan and Aras had warned that the government’s economic policies and legal actions were undermining business confidence and creating an uncertain environment for investors.

Their detention follows President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s harsh rebuke of TÜSİAD earlier in the day, in which he accused the association of “overstepping its bounds” and seeking to influence politics.