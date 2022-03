ECtHR to announce judgment on missing Yusuf Bilge Tunç: sister

The European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) will announce its judgment in the case of Yusuf Bilge Tunç, who went missing 30 months ago and is feared to have been abducted by Turkish intelligence, his sister Şefika Nur said on Twitter yesterday.

According to Şefika Nur the ECtHR informed Tunç’s family that the ruling will be announced on March 17.

Uzun zamandır beklediğimiz önemli bir gelişme oldu: #AIHM abimin kaçırılması ile ilgili başvurumuz hakkında karar verdiğini ve bu kararı 17 Martta duyuracağını bildirdi. Öyle umut ediyorum ki işlenen insanlık suçu tesbit edilip hak ihlali olduğu yönünde karar çıkacaktır. pic.twitter.com/mKP2SzlrpH — Sefika Nur (@SefikaNur_01) February 28, 2022

Tunç disappeared in Ankara on August 6, 2019 in broad daylight, leaving no trace behind. His father Mustafa Tunç earlier said neither the police nor the prosecutor had cooperated with the family in finding their son.

Tunç’s car was found in a remote area 45 days after he vanished from Ankara’s GİMAT shopping mall. His family immediately called the police; yet the police showed no real interest in his disappearance. “The police only conducted a crime scene investigation six months after we found the car and contacted them,” said Mustafa Tunç. “We had already removed the car from where we found it, so the investigation was really a formality.”

Although the family was afraid he had been abducted, the police dismissed their fears, saying: “He might have fled and left his car behind. Take a look at the CCTV footage. He will return.”

Tunç worked in Turkey’s Undersecretariat for the Defense Industry, the government agency responsible for defense procurement, and he was summarily fired with an executive decree after a July 15, 2016 coup attempt.

Nearly 30 people have reportedly been abducted by Turkish intelligence since 2016. Most of the abductions targeted members of the Gülen movement, a faith-based group inspired by Muslim cleric Fethullah Gülen.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has been targeting followers of the Gülen movement since the corruption investigations of December 17-25, 2013, which implicated then-Prime Minister Erdoğan, his family members and his inner circle.

Dismissing the investigations as a Gülenist coup and conspiracy against his government, Erdoğan designated the Gülen movement as a terrorist organization and began to target its members. Erdoğan intensified the crackdown on the movement following a coup attempt on July 15, 2016, that he accused Gülen of masterminding. Gülen and the movement strongly deny involvement in the abortive putsch or any terrorist activity.

Many of the abductees mysteriously reappeared in police custody in Ankara after six to nine-month absences. Apparently intimidated, most of them had kept their silence after their reappearance.

Speaking at a court hearing in February 2020, one of the abductees, Gökhan Türkmen, revealed that he had been held incommunicado at a black site in Ankara run by Turkey’s intelligence agency and subjected to severe torture during his 271-day stay. Türkmen was the object of threats and was sexually harassed and abused during his enforced disappearance. He also alleged that he was visited in prison and threatened no less than six times by officials who introduced themselves as intelligence officers, pressuring him to retract his allegations of abduction and torture made at the February hearing.

